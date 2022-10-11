BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Buffalo Music Hall of Fame will be hosting a two-day celebration to welcome its newest class on Wednesday and Thursday.
The induction banquet will take place at Seneca One Tower on Wednesday, with the event starting at 6 p.m. The celebration will continue into Thursday, with a concert at The Cove in Depew, beginning at 7 p.m. and featuring this year’s Hall of Fame class.
The 2022 class is made up of 13 members, including:
- Robby Takac
- Sujeet Desai
- Darrell Nutt
- The Dooleys
- George Caldwell
- James “Jim” Sweet
- Jim Pendolino
- Mark Custom Recording Service, Inc.
- Nolan Bruce Allen
- Richard Americo Bono
- Tanya Diona
- Terrie George
- Will Schulmeister
