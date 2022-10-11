BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Buffalo Music Hall of Fame will be hosting a two-day celebration to welcome its newest class on Wednesday and Thursday.

The induction banquet will take place at Seneca One Tower on Wednesday, with the event starting at 6 p.m. The celebration will continue into Thursday, with a concert at The Cove in Depew, beginning at 7 p.m. and featuring this year’s Hall of Fame class.

The 2022 class is made up of 13 members, including:

  • Robby Takac
  • Sujeet Desai
  • Darrell Nutt
  • The Dooleys
  • George Caldwell
  • James “Jim” Sweet
  • Jim Pendolino
  • Mark Custom Recording Service, Inc.
  • Nolan Bruce Allen
  • Richard Americo Bono
  • Tanya Diona
  • Terrie George
  • Will Schulmeister

