BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Buffalo Music Hall of Fame will be hosting a two-day celebration to welcome its newest class on Wednesday and Thursday.

The induction banquet will take place at Seneca One Tower on Wednesday, with the event starting at 6 p.m. The celebration will continue into Thursday, with a concert at The Cove in Depew, beginning at 7 p.m. and featuring this year’s Hall of Fame class.

The 2022 class is made up of 13 members, including:

Robby Takac

Sujeet Desai

Darrell Nutt

The Dooleys

George Caldwell

James “Jim” Sweet

Jim Pendolino

Mark Custom Recording Service, Inc.

Nolan Bruce Allen

Richard Americo Bono

Tanya Diona

Terrie George

Will Schulmeister