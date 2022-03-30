ELMA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo-Niagara Honor Flights will resume its mission to take veterans on life-changing trips.

It’s been a tough two years for many due to the pandemic and especially for our veterans. But this spring, Folks like Tom Petrie, the president of Buffalo-Niagara honor flights, want to make sure that our vets get back to feeling honored and respected.

“It’s a one-day trip, all-expense-paid for veterans to take them to dc to view their memorials.” Says Petrie. “They served our country. They won us our freedoms so, it’s our time to give back to them. To honor them for their service.”

To learn more about the honor flights taking off this Spring and how you can participate in creating the experience of a lifetime, watch the video above or click here.