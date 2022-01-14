Buffalo Niagara Partnership unveils its advocacy agenda

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Buffalo Niagara Partnership unveiled its advocacy agenda for the new year. The top concern is finding qualified people, who want to work.

The agenda is based on feedback from countless businesses who have struggled to make it not only through a pandemic but also a labor shortage.

Officials said the goal now is to figure out how to find qualified workers and keep them so businesses can thrive once again.

“In our annual survey BNP members said the lack of qualified talent was their number one inhibitor to growth, 83% have unfilled positions and 77% are looking to add even more employees this year all of this set against the backdrop of the great resignation,” said Dottie Gallagher, president & CEO, Buffalo Niagara Partnership

The partnership believes things like better childcare, benefits and earn-while-you-learn programs could get more people back to work.