Buffalo Police hosting free food giveaway Saturday afternoon

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Buffalo Police Department is hosting a free food giveaway in the Queen City this Saturday.
Boxes of groceries will be given out first come first serve.
The event is being hosted by BPD’s C-District at 693 East Ferry Street from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. Attendees are asked to enter the parking lot from Woodlawn Avenue.
Organizers ask you to remain in your vehicle while attending and wear a mask.
