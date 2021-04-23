Buffalo Police hosting free food giveaway Saturday afternoon

Community

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FILE: BPD Food Giveaway

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Buffalo Police Department is hosting a free food giveaway in the Queen City this Saturday.

Boxes of groceries will be given out first come first serve.

The event is being hosted by BPD’s C-District at 693 East Ferry Street from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. Attendees are asked to enter the parking lot from Woodlawn Avenue.

Organizers ask you to remain in your vehicle while attending and wear a mask.

Patrick Ryan is a digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2020. See more of his work here.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories