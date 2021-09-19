Buffalo restaurants duke it out to see who serves the best meatball

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Some of Buffalo’s best restaurants went head-to-head Sunday to figure out who serves the best meatballs.

The “Meatball Street Brawl” returned to West Mohawk Street day. 15 local restaurants compete in two categories. The best traditional, and best free-style recipe.

Osteria 166 organizes the street brawl every year.

And the owner says the support from the community is overwhelming.

“I gotta tell you, I’m touched, I’m honored. It’s pretty awesome. I can’t really describe it other than I’m so thrilled. I’m a nervous wreck before this thing every year and it’s always ‘What if they don’t show up?’ And they showed up,” said Nick Pitillo, Osteria 166.

Full Results:

BEST TRADITIONAL MEATBALL

Judge’s Choice: Ristorante Lombardo

People’s Choice (1st): Amici Ristorante

People’s Choice (2nd): Marco’s

People’s Choice (3rd): Frankie Primo’s +39

BEST FREESTYLE MEATBALL