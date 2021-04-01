Buffalo announces return date for elementary and high school students

Buffalo Public Schools Superintendent Kriner Cash on Thursday announced return-to-school dates for remaining elementary and high schoolers who opt for in-person instruction.

High school students will return to classes on Monday, April 26. Elementary students (up to eighth grade) will return two weeks later on Monday, May 10.

Cash said more details will be provided at the April 14 board meeting. These changes are part of Phase 3 of 4 of the district’s reopening plan; students began returning on Feb. 1, and Phase 2 began two weeks ago.

Cash also noted the district is still recovering from a recent ransomware attack and mentioned COVID-19 rates are rising again.

Cash’s full statement is below:

Covid-19 infections are rising again across the region, a more contagious variant is spreading, and we are working to recover from a malicious cyberattack. Those significant challenges notwithstanding, I have directed staff to bring back all remaining high school opt-in students on April 26th. Remaining elementary opt-in students will come back on May 10th. We will discuss further details at our April 14th Board Work Session and defer to updated recommendations from our Medical Director and local health experts.