BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Some Buffalo schoolchildren showed their support for members of the military Thursday.

The group “Bunkers in Baghdad” teamed up with “Young Audiences of Western New York” to have students from Waterfront Elementary paint golf balls and write cards for the country’s troops and veterans.

Organizers say it provides a lift to the men and women of the military.

Over the last 13 years, Bunkers in Baghdad has collected and shipped more than 14 million golf balls and more than one million golf clubs