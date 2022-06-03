BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The United Way of Buffalo and Erie County has launched phase 1 of The Buffalo Together Community Response Fund.

Although it was established in the wake of the horrific racist mass shooting at the Tops Market on Jefferson Avenue on May 14th, according to UWBE, the organization will begin to distribute initial support to 70 Black-led organizations that have had a meaningful and long-term presence in the community before this tragic event.

