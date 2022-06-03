BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The United Way of Buffalo and Erie County has launched phase 1 of The Buffalo Together Community Response Fund.
Although it was established in the wake of the horrific racist mass shooting at the Tops Market on Jefferson Avenue on May 14th, according to UWBE, the organization will begin to distribute initial support to 70 Black-led organizations that have had a meaningful and long-term presence in the community before this tragic event.
To learn more about the partnership between the United Way of Buffalo and Erie County and some of the city’s non-profits, click here.
New on WIVB.com
- Buffalo Together Fund brings together over 70 Black-led non-profits who have been investing in Buffalo’s eastside for years
- The fight for justice gets a change at the top
- Lake Shore/Silver Creek repeats as Class C Section VI champs
- Hamburg boys lacrosse wins 12th straight Section VI title
- Escaped murderer linked to 5 more deaths, Texas officials say
Jhas Williams is a traffic/feature reporter who has been part of the News 4 team since 2020. See more of her work here.