Buffalo Zoo tickets $5 this Labor Day

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Looking for something to do this Labor Day? The Buffalo Zoo is hoping you’ll pay them a visit.

The zoo is offering $5 admission on Monday to all guests as part of a partnership with West Herr Automotive Group. Those interested can see their favorite animals from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Parkside Avenue attraction.

Zoo officials are touting their new exhibit “Goat Island” featuring a goatherd and hope people will stop in to see the lion cubs. Tickets can be bought in person, but it’s encouraged to reserve them online.

The Buffalo Zoo requires face coverings for all guests ages three and up in all indoor buildings and exhibits.