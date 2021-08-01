Buffalo Zoo visitors will need to wear a mask inside buildings, exhibits regardless of vaccination status Monday

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Buffalo Zoo is requiring all visitors, three years old and up, to wear a mask inside their buildings beginning Monday, August 2.

The Zoo says the mask policy extends to all of its indoor buildings and exhibits. You’ll need to mask up regardless of vaccination status. Those under the age of three do not need to wear a face covering.

In a similar move, all employees and visitors inside Buffalo City Hall will be required to wear a mask beginning Monday. The city says it’s a move in accordance with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance as Erie County moves into the “substantial risk of transmission” category.

Visitors and employees in any Erie County-owned buildings will also need to wear a mask. That rule went into effect on July 31.