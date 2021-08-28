Buffalonians celebrate 19th annual Puerto Rican and Hispanic Day of WNY Parade

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The City of Buffalo is celebrating its Hispanic community.

Hundreds turned out for the 19th annual Puerto Rican and Hispanic Day of WNY parade down the city’s West Side. The festivities are meant to celebrate the achievements of the Hispanic community and all they contribute to Buffalo.

Community leaders say after having to cancel things last year because of the pandemic, it’s good to be back.

“This being the 19th festival is exciting. I’ve been participating in the last five or six festivals and it gets bigger and bigger every year. So I am super excited about what today’s festival is going to bring and encouraging everybody who isn’t here to get out and come be a part of it as well,” said Legislator Howard Johnson of Buffalo.

Saturday’s festival started with the raising of the Puerto Rican flag over Niagara Square.