Buffalonians come out for “Halfway to St. Patrick’s Day” parade fundraiser

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — In the Old First Ward, Buffalo’s Irish community is making up for lost time.

Friday, the Valley Community Association hosted a fundraiser for its “Halfway to St. Patrick’s Day” parade. People gathered to listen to live music.

The parade will be the neighborhood’s first in two and a half years and organizers have a lot of fun in store.

“And lots of liquid libations, and corned beef, and some Irish potatoes and just a fun day to break it up,” said Valley Community College Association’s Peg Overdorf.

The halfway to St. Patrick’s Day parade will be Saturday, September 18 at noon.