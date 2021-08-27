Buffalonians come out for “Halfway to St. Patrick’s Day” parade fundraiser

Community

by: News 4 Staff

Posted: / Updated:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — In the Old First Ward, Buffalo’s Irish community is making up for lost time.

Friday, the Valley Community Association hosted a fundraiser for its “Halfway to St. Patrick’s Day” parade. People gathered to listen to live music.

The parade will be the neighborhood’s first in two and a half years and organizers have a lot of fun in store.

“And lots of liquid libations, and corned beef, and some Irish potatoes and just a fun day to break it up,” said Valley Community College Association’s Peg Overdorf.

The halfway to St. Patrick’s Day parade will be Saturday, September 18 at noon.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Now