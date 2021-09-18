Buffalonians show off their Irish pride at the Halfway to St. Patrick’s Day parade

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — It’s taken nearly 18-months, but Irish eyes are finally smiling on South Buffalo again.

The Valley Community Association held its Halfway to St. Patrick’s Day Parade Saturday.

It’s the first parade through the Old Neighborhood since 2019.

Organizers say it’s important for people to understand and celebrate their Irish history and culture.

“Many many many of the people who built the Erie Canal settled in these old houses down here. And as they generated more wealth, and revenue and family income they moved to other parts of the city. And I have remained in the Old First Ward my whole life and our history of our family goes back 150 years,” said Peg Overdorf, Executive Director, Valley Community Association.

Organizers also used Saturday’s festival to honor the grand marshals who had their parades canceled.