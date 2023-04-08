BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Out of a record total of 41 entries at this year’s edition of Buffalo’s Best Kielbasa Competition, five winners were announced from Saturday’s competition at Flying Bison Brewing Company.
The winners are as follows:
- Fresh Traditional: Kenneth Gawal
- Smoked Traditional: Mark Terejko
- Fresh Holiday with marjoram: Mike & Maureen Kozlowski
- Smoked Holiday with marjoram: Tom Kozlowski
- Non-Traditional: Mark Bednarz
The winners were selected by a panel of local judges, which included News 4’s Dave Greber. All of the entries were from homemade sausage makers, contest organizers said.
