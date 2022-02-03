Buffalo’s Italian Cultural Center cooks up new video series with renowned pastry chef Camille Le Caër

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo’s Italian Cultural Center at Delaware and Hertel is cooking up a new series on video with a renowned pastry chef.

CCI Buffalo just announced a new partnership with chef Camille Le Caër, the new Youtube show will be filmed in the center’s state-of-the-art kitchen.

Chef Camille has appeared on other cooking shows, had his own restaurant and worked in local kitchens.

The CCI said it welcomes all cultures and is excited to expand its culinary offerings.

“I think it’s so exciting to see the North Buffalo community in particular rally around not only us, but having Camille back on Hertel, so it has been such a rewarding partnership already and it has only just begun,” said Lindsey Lauren Visser, deputy director, the Buffalo Culture Center.

The Youtube series will air live on Wednesday evenings at 7 p.m. with limited tableside seating for purchase.

