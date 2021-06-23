Buffalo’s Torn Space Theater completes $1M renovation

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — It’s an exciting new act for the torn space theater on Buffalo’s East Side.

A $1 million renovation is now complete. The project adds more performance space to the venue on Fillmore Avenue.

Leaders with torn space say this renovation will mean a lot to the community.

“The project we are celebrating this evening is part of a strategic and positive change happening in our neighborhood. Quality of life depends on not only improving the built environment but the presence of cultural options.”

The project was funded in part by New York State.