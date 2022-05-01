BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Saturday was a beautiful day to get outside, and hundreds of people did just that in the morning.

People were walking on a mission at Canalside, as the in-person Walk MS, to raise money for the fight against multiple sclerosis, returned. The walk has been virtual the past two years because of the pandemic.

Donations will be used for MS research and programming. Western New York has one of the highest rates of MS in the country and is also home to some leading researchers.

News 4 is a longtime sponsor of Walk MS — and for more than 30 years, News 4’s Jacquie Walker has emceed the walk, and other events, for the National MS Society.