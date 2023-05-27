BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A senior at Buffalo State University is making a name for himself.

Khalil Carr has become the youngest Black film producer from Buffalo at 20 years old.

He wrote, produced and is the lead actor in a helf-length feature film called “Levi,” an action drama about a young man named Levi, who finds himself living a double life.

“He’s trying to keep his dad’s legacy alive, but his mom’s like, ‘I want you to focus on school,'” Carr explained. “So many twists and turns happen.”

Carr made the entire film Buffalo.

“I auditioned for so many things, and I couldn’t break the ice, so I said, ‘I have to make my own opportunity,'” he said.

The decision wasn’t the easiest — Carr said he had to finance the film alone.

“You can’t just go to the bank at 19 and say, ‘I want to take out a loan for a movie,'” he said. “So, I saved up all my money and said this is a risk I’m going to take.”

Carr said he has invested more than $10,000 in the film.

“The road is bumpy. It has so many obstacles,” he said. “It takes a lot to get somebody to work for you, especially someone who’s older than you. They don’t like taking direction sometimes.”

“Levi” will premiere at North Park Theatre on Hertel Avenue on May 28. For ticket info, click here. After the premiere, Carr said he will be working to have it shown at film festivals. He’s also hoping it gets picked up by a streaming service like Netflix or Hulu.

While it’s his first feature film, the 20-year-old from Buffalo said it won’t be his last.

“I don’t always want to be the youngest Black filmmaker. I want to be the best filmmaker, period.”