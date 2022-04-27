BUFFALO N.Y. (WIVB) — The Galbani Italian Heritage Festival is heading back to North Buffalo this summer. Sources have confirmed to News 4 that the festival is likely to return in some capacity to Hertel Avenue.

“I think it was missed. I think a lot of people wanted it on Hertel Avenue because it was there for so many years so I think it would be welcomed to come back,” said Elizabeth Giovino, who owns Gramma Mora’s.

She said bringing the Italian Heritage Festival back to the neighborhood is great for her restaurant.

“We’re down the street from it. If they do it down there again. So we usually get busier at night time. After it closes down,” she said.

The festival left the Little Italy neighborhood along Hertel Avenue in recent years and was held at the Outer Harbor and Niagara Square. Then during the pandemic, it was canceled.

Business owners say a lot has changed in the years the festival wasn’t here

“There’s been a lot of people moving into the area. So I think it’ll be a good opportunity for new and younger people to come by and see what the Italian Festival is all about,” Giovino said.

“There’s been a lot of change in this area, a lot of businesses have come and gone and why not showcase it again? I think it’s a great idea,” said Phil Machemer, who owns Revolver Record.

Machemer says when the festival was along Hertel, it helped bring new customers to his shop.

“In the past, we had kind of like a sidewalk sale, and it was great,” he said. “We sold some records outside and some other items, and it was just cool having people walk around looking at stuff. A lot of other shops did the same kind of thing but yea I just think it’s great.”

Festival organizers plan on making an official announcement Thursday morning, including all the details of what this festival will look like this Summer.