BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — It’s that time of year again, where the sun is beginning to shine and the community will be heading out and about to enjoy the fresh air at the Buffalo Waterfront.

“I think there’s so much limited time of spending outdoor time in Buffalo, that Canalside is really a place where you can come down and enjoy the scenery,” said Lauren Moloney Ford, the General Manager of the Buffalo Waterfront. “You can enjoy the weather, and it’s really an affordable way to spend your holiday days and your weekend days in the summer.”

Memorial Day weekend kicks off the start of the summer events planned at Canalside and the Buffalo Outer Harbor. This Friday will mark Canalside’s 15th year of connecting the community at the Buffalo Waterfront.

“For the 15th anniversary, we have a host of activities at Canalside. We’re doing Creators at Sunset and Friday night, we have Canalside Birthday Party in the Dish — that includes free cupcakes and ‘Pin the Teeth on Shark Girl,'” Moloney Ford said. “We have a silent disco on Saturday, and then the Boardwalk vendors are open all weekend for all sorts of activity for the family.”

Many projects are progressing for the Buffalo Waterfront, including the Outer Harbor Events Center construction, which is expected to be completed by the end of this summer. Restorations are planned for the Bell Slip, including the addition of restrooms, expansion of parking, and restoration of habitats.

“We’re looking to build upon the success we’ve established,” said Mark Wendel, Senior Director of Design at the Erie Canal Harbor Development Corporation. “We’re such a unique city with the amount of waterfront access, so that’s what we’re trying to do. We’re trying to improve the waterfront for the public.”

