BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Canisius High School students are participating in an annual competition against other Jesuit schools across the country.

Students collected non-perishable items and funds this past week, to help four local organizations, during the season of giving.

“It shows how we come together as a community to help build each other up and do good,” said student Zachary Harris-Stephenson.

“Buffalo is a city that is in need. I mean we have people who are really struggling here and it’s part of our mission as a Jesuit high school to reach out to the community to be men and women for others and those agencies in particular are effective in bringing aid to the folks who really need it,” said David Hayes, the food drive moderator at Canisius High School.

As students walk the halls here at Canisius High School, their educators hope they’ll leave their classrooms with the knowledge of how important it is to give back to our neighbors in need.

“That is what we preach. We constantly preach being a man for others, self sacrifice, helping the next person and you know it’s definitely it’s definitely kind of a tearful moment when you get to work with the school that made you who you are today,” said Mark Talley, the executive director of Agents for Advocacy.

$500 and a portion of these donations will go towards his mission to help give our neighbors receive the supplies and support they need.

“People constantly depend on the efforts of these organizations to constantly supply. These are toiletries, toiletry items, clothing, food. There are people out there that are struggling,” Talley said.

He and others are helping host, two Thanksgiving giveaways–on Nov. 11 and on and Nov. 18, until supplies run out. For more information, click here.