BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — On May 17, Catholic Charities hosted their annual 24-hour match challenge day of giving. For the first $110,000 raised, they will be matching donations, dollar-for-dollar to go towards Appeal 2023. In honor of HOPE Day, we sent News 4’s Hope Winter to talk with the team on Wake Up!

Appeal 2023 will help fund the 57 programs and services that Catholic Charites provides throughout the community, and the goal is to raise $9.5 million by June 30. So far, they’ve raised $7 million, and continue to work towards that goal.

“We’re helping people. Life happens, sometimes we have emergency financial assistance, basic needs assistance,” said Jenna Bichler, senior director, Catholic Charities. “We’re really to make sure that the community members are supported.”

“Here at Catholic Charities, we are hope for all seasons,” said Deacon Steve Schumer, President and CEO of Catholic Charities. “Here in the season of springtime, we wrap up our annual appeal and today is Hope Day so we’re trying to invite our neighbors to help us give hope to our neighbors in need.”

Throughout the day, tulips were placed outside Catholic Charites’ building. According to Schumer, the tulips represent each $1,000 raised.

“If you watch during the day, the number of tulips multiply, that means we’re doing well,” Schumer said.

Catholic Charities are accepting donations. You can make a donation by calling (716) 218-1400 or donating online here.