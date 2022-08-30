BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — With the start of a new school year next week, Catholic Charities is collecting school supplies for its annual backpack program, which helps students in need throughout Western New York with a backpack and school supplies.

Donations of school supplies, including backpacks themselves, are being collected at Catholic Charities’ Ladies of Charity, 1122 Broadway, Buffalo, Monday through Friday between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Anyone making donations is asked to call ahead to (716) 895-4001 to schedule a drop-off time. Donations can also be dropped off at Catholic Charities’ thrift store in Wellsville, 67 E. Pearl St., Wellsville during the same times on weekdays.

Backpack referrals are first come, first served, and must go through a Catholic Charities caseworker. To get a backpack, call Catholic Charities’ Central Intake at (716) 856-4494 and tell them you or someone you know needs assistance with school supplies.

Additional information about all Catholic Charities’ services can be found here.