BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The employees of Catholic Health are doing their part to help FeedMore WNY.

Catholic Health’s 8,000 employees have been collecting non-perishable food items and personal hygiene products to help out.

“Summer can be hard to make sure donations are coming in and that we continue to provide nutritious food to everyone in need through the summer months. A drive like this is very beneficial,” said Collin Bishop, communications director, FeedMore WNY.

FeedMore WNY said they have distributed more than 250 tons of food to help residents affected by the Tops shooting over the last month.