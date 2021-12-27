Longtime Catholic Health volunteer celebrates 100th birthday

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Joan LaDuca, a longtime volunteer at Catholic Health and a Buffalo native, turned 100 years old on Sunday.

Catholic Health helped her celebrate by bringing her a bag of cards from throughout the nonprofit, including Mercy Hospital, where LaDuca was recently the Mercy Heart Center’s 500th transcatheter aortic valve replacement procedure.

Her family and friends celebrated her a week prior.

“I think if we all have faith, hope, laughter and joy in our lives, it would be a better world,” were LaDuca’s words of wisdom at 100.

LaDuca raised four children and is a grandmother to 12 and a great grandmother to 12 more. She worked at Sylvania during World War II, inspecting plane parts for the army. She also volunteered as a Eucharistic minister at McAuley Residence for over 20 years.

According to Catholic Health, LaDuca remains active, loves to paint and regularly attends mass.

