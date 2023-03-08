BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Wednesday is International Women’s Day. News 4 talked with some female business owners about their successes on Wednesday at the Buffalo Holiday Markets.

Jillian Cannan and Colleen Pandy are Co-owners of the Buffalo Collective that started the Buffalo Holiday Markets. The Market was founded in 2021 and hosts events for spring and Easter, Mother’s Day, and the winter holiday season. See News 4’s interview with Cannan and Pandy above. Information on more women-owned business at the market can be seen below.

Roaming Buffalo Art

Samantha Domagala, started her business the Roaming Buffalo Art. Through the business, Domagala sells watercolor and oil paintings, creating art of landscapes and pets. She started in 2014 and has done commissions since 2019.

Avery and Harlow

Christy Francis started her business Avery and Harlow. Her business gets its name from her children’s middle names, as she usually creates her art around her children. Francis does paintings, photography, and needle felt work.

The Happy Craft Company

Katherine Heffron created her business, The Happy Craft Company in November 2020 to have something positive to work on during the pandemic. Since then, much of her line has shifted to be Buffalo-centric.