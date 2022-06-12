BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The stars were out in Buffalo Sunday night ahead of the OnCore Celebrity Classic on Monday at Hickory Stick Golf Course in Lewiston. Seneca One played host to the VIP welcome event which featured guests like Josh Allen, Alonzo Mourning and Anthony Anderson.

The tournament is not only bringing famous faces to the Queen City. It is also raising money for local charities such as the John R. Oishei’s Children’s Hospital Patricia Allen Fund and WNY PGA Hope, which introduces golf to veterans.

“It gets notoriety here. I think some well deserved pub for the city of Buffalo. People have such a bad rap for what the city of Buffalo is,” Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills quarterback, said. “We wanted to show appreciation for what it means to me. How much I care about it.”

Celebrities from Hollywood, the hardwood, the gridiron and more are in the City of Good Neighbors this weekend, playing golf for a good cause. Many of them are OnCore golf ambassadors, supporting a company, who got its start in Buffalo.

OnCore Golf is a Buffalo-based company, specializing in new golf ball technology. The company’s founders say they started their business 10 years ago and this even is a culmination of years of hardwork and dedication.

“For ten years we’ve been supporting other celebrities in their charity tournaments. It felt like this is a year that we wanted to have our own,” Bret Blakely, co-founder of OnCore Golf, said.

Josh Allen says he got involved in the company as both an investor and ambassador because of his love of golf and because OnCore is what Buffalo is all about.

“I think the story of how it was brought up. It’s a Buffalo company. I think that speaks so much to me,” Allen continued. “It’s worked so hard to get to the point where it is now.”

For other celebrities, it may be their first time in Buffalo, but they say it is important to be here supporting this city.

“When you think about the state of our country and the turmoil that we are dealing with across the country it’s important that corporations take a lead on trying to create better environments,” NBA Hall of Famer Alonzo Mourning said.

“It’s about us coming together to support one another in times of need and want. I think that’s why we are all here,” Anthony Anderson, comedian and actor, added.

Buffalo is no stranger to the national spotlight when it comes to sports. Bringing this tournament here to OnCore’s home city is a dream come true for Blakely.

“I think it’s something that’s been a long time coming. You saw the resurgence of the city that started in 2012. It’s a city that I’ve been in love with since I was a little kid,” Blakely said. “Were once again in the national spotlight and it’s not for snow it’s for what we’re doing as a city and all of the positivity we are bringing to this country.”

Josh Allen said he is hoping to play better than he did at “The Match” a few weeks ago. The Las Vegas mini-tournament with quarterbacks Patrick Mahomes, Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers was not Allen’s best showing so he is hoping to win on Monday. He did say his trash talking game would be up to par. Anthony Anderson countered that saying him and Mourning may give Allen a run for his money.