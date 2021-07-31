Chef Darian Bryan hosts Jamaican Market at Larking Square

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — One of Buffalo’s most famous chefs is taking his love of food beyond the kitchen.

Chef Darian Bryan hosted a Jamaican Market in Larkin Square Saturday.

Related Content Hamburg residents get a taste of Erie County Fair food favorites

It featured Jamaican food, music and vendors.

Chef Darian says he wanted to bring some of the island’s culture to the people of Buffalo.

“I want to bring something new to the table. You know, we’re in Buffalo and you all know what chicken and wings and I want to bring something like my island because it’s so much Jamaican people here in Buffalo, but they don’t really come out because they’re not use to whats going on. So I’m trying to bring them out and bring out all different vendors to see their take on Jamaican food,” Chef Darian Bryan of The Plating Society said.

Chef Darian hopes to do this festival again, next year.