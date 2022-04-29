BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Following Tuesday’s Mercy Flight helicopter crash in Genesee County, Buffalo City Hall will be lit up blue and orange in honor of the victims.

The Landmark Illumination Team announced Friday that through May 1, City Hall will be lit up each night in Mercy Flight’s colors. The lighting will be done in honor of Mercy Flight pilot James Sauer and Bell pilot Stewart Dietrick, who died in Tuesday’s crash.

City representatives said the lighting is also a show of support and gratitude for Mercy Flight, EMS and critical care teams.