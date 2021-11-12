Clayton’s Toy Store debuts Hertel Avenue location

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB) — The oldest continuously run toy store in America has returned to the Queen City.

Clayton’s Toy Store held a ribbon-cutting earlier Thursday to celebrate opening its second location on Hertel Avenue. Their first store originally opened on Elmwood Avenue in Buffalo in 1916 until moving out to Main Street in Williamsville in 1991.

The owners told us they’re excited to be back in the City of Good Neighbors.

“We both live in the neighborhood so it’s really great to have our business here supporting our neighbors. We just wanted to get back into the city for a while and this seemed like the perfect opportunity,” said Kelly Klos and Tera McElligott, Co-owners, Clayton’s Toy Store.

Clayton’s Toys on Hertel is open Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.