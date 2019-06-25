The form below is for administrators to register their organization to appear on-air and online when closed or delayed.

To register your school or business for Closings 4 You fill out the form below. All fields are required.

This registration form needs to be processed in order for you to be in our database.

You will be notified by e-mail once we verify your information with your instructions and security codes. NOTE: If you are requesting a new login during an ongoing severe weather event, due to other priorities related to broadcasting during severe weather, we cannot guarantee we will be able to answer your request until the weather event is over.

If you are requesting a new login during an ongoing severe weather event, due to other priorities related to broadcasting during severe weather, we cannot guarantee we will be able to answer your request until the weather event is over. Closings must be limited to only the most important facilities during emergencies. Only schools, government and road closings appear on our broadcasts during severe storms. Other categories, such as businesses, activities and organizations will appear online at WIVB.com.

The system will re-set at night, so if you will need a listing for multiple days you must re-submit the closing prompts by telephone or Internet.

Listings must be limited to day care facilities with more than 20 children registered at any one time and businesses with more than 50 employees.

Keep your closing information in a secure location but one that is accessible to you during an emergency situation.

Click here to load this Caspio Cloud Database load this