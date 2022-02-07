Clyde’s Animal Center, Sweet Buffalo give money, home to woman who lost belongings and pets in fire

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — After Kelsey Barone lost her apartment, belongings and several pets to a fire last week, the community stepped up to get her back on her feet.

Barone told News 4 she received a call from her neighbor about the fire as her boyfriend Anthony was being taken to the hospital for second degree burns and smoke inhalation. She also said the residence had no smoke detector, so the fire caught him by surprise.

Kimberly LaRussa, founder of Sweet Buffalo, organized a GoFundMe page to help Barone after the fire, after Clyde’s Feed and Animal Center, Barone’s place of employment, reached out. The page has already raised over $13,500 to support Barone.

Jim Millspaugh, owner of the animal center, told Kelsey he had secured a new place for her to live, free of charge and indefinitely, on News 4 Monday evening. The full segment can be seen above.

“It means the world,” Barone said.