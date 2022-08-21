BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Down the board walk at the Naval Park on Sunday, the Coast Guard was hosting family day.

The event helped connect the Coast Guard with the community. Active-duty service members were on hand to teach, show skills, and answer questions about their service.

“It’s nice to be in an area where the Coast Guard is appreciated and recognize for all the hard work that we do and for people to come in and say thank you and just for us to show them get to see people in the community and be active in the community is really nice,” said Lauren Moffett, a first class MK1 machinery technician.

The USS The Sullivans was also open, just after it reopened to the public last weekend after it began sinking back in April. There is still work to be done in opening up the entire ship.