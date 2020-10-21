Coats 4 Kids Drop-Off: Market In The Square

WEST SENECA, N.Y. (WIVB)–News 4 was live in West Seneca to show how donations are helping your neighbors stay warm this winter.

You can help make a difference for Western New Yorkers in need through our Coats 4 Kids Live Drive.

Last year, News 4 and Colvin Cleaners collected nearly 21,000 coats and we’re hoping for another record year during a time when it’s needed the most.

John from Hamburg generously donated 15 brand new coats at our Coats 4 Kids drop-off at Market in the Square:

Members of Buffalo NY Claims Service also joined us on News 4 at 5:

Wow! Just 10 minutes into our #Coats4Kids live drive with @ColvinCleaners and people have already dropped off so many donations! We’re accepting donations at @MarketInTheSq until 7pm! Hope to see you here! @news4buffalo pic.twitter.com/WAfeOQU5O7 — Christy Kern (@christykern4) October 21, 2020

Vy from #Cheektowaga just stopped by to donate these hand knitted gloves and blankets ☺️☺️ She says she makes this donation every year & it also keeps her busy to make them. Thank you to everyone who has donated so far! #Coats4Kids @news4buffalo @ColvinCleaners pic.twitter.com/BvnCD0BJaF — Christy Kern (@christykern4) October 21, 2020