Coats 4 Kids Drop-Off: Market In The Square

WEST SENECA, N.Y. (WIVB)–News 4 was live in West Seneca to show how donations are helping your neighbors stay warm this winter.
You can help make a difference for Western New Yorkers in need through our Coats 4 Kids Live Drive.
Last year, News 4 and Colvin Cleaners collected nearly 21,000 coats and we’re hoping for another record year during a time when it’s needed the most.
John from Hamburg generously donated 15 brand new coats at our Coats 4 Kids drop-off at Market in the Square:
Members of Buffalo NY Claims Service also joined us on News 4 at 5: