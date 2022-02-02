COATS 4 KIDS: St. Joe’s students donate hundreds of coats to those in need

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The students at St. Joseph’s Collegiate Institute are helping keep Western New Yorkers stay warm this winter.

They’re donating hundreds of coats to Colvin Cleaners for Coats 4 Kids.

Wednesday, Colvin Cleaners picked up 350 coats from St. Joe’s. They will be cleaned by Colvin Cleaners and then distributed to those in need in the community.

“We pride ourselves on our brotherhood and I think it holds true, the students buy into it and I think that’s proof with all the coats we bring in. That we all have the awareness, we have that brotherhood, we want to help each other and it provides another opportunity to do that,” said one student.

Colvin Cleaners has been doing this for 26 years and said the response this year has been outstanding, even amid the pandemic.