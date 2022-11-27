BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — With temperatures dropping below 32° once again, Buffalo and Southern Erie County issued a Code Blue 32 on Sunday. Shelters will be open Nov. 27 and 28.
Code Blue locations include:
- 412 Niagara St., Buffalo, N.Y. 14201 (Holy Cross) from 6 p.m. – 7 a.m. The location is not accessible, clients must be able to use stairs.
- 586 Genesee St., Buffalo, N.Y. 14204 (Formerly a women’s shelter but open to all for Code Blues). The location will be open 24 hours and is accessible.
- 7207 Hunters Creek Road Lot 15, Holland, N.Y. 14080 (The Rural Outreach Center) from 7 p.m. – 7 a.m.
586 Genesee St. will also be open Monday from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. and the Rural Outreach Center will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. as daytime warming centers.
Those in need of transportation will be permitted to use the NFTA METRO center from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Sunday to get bus tickets to the shelters. Those who require transportation to the Rural Outreach Center shelter should call (716) 222-4020.
To receive Code Blue updates for Buffalo or Southern Erie County, text CodeBlueBuffalo or CodeBlueSouthernErie to 898-211. Outside of Erie County, contact local law enforcement or 211 for information.
