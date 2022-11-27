BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — With temperatures dropping below 32° once again, Buffalo and Southern Erie County issued a Code Blue 32 on Sunday. Shelters will be open Nov. 27 and 28.

Code Blue locations include:

412 Niagara St., Buffalo, N.Y. 14201 (Holy Cross) from 6 p.m. – 7 a.m. The location is not accessible, clients must be able to use stairs.

586 Genesee St., Buffalo, N.Y. 14204 (Formerly a women’s shelter but open to all for Code Blues). The location will be open 24 hours and is accessible.

7207 Hunters Creek Road Lot 15, Holland, N.Y. 14080 (The Rural Outreach Center) from 7 p.m. – 7 a.m.

586 Genesee St. will also be open Monday from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. and the Rural Outreach Center will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. as daytime warming centers.

Those in need of transportation will be permitted to use the NFTA METRO center from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Sunday to get bus tickets to the shelters. Those who require transportation to the Rural Outreach Center shelter should call (716) 222-4020.

To receive Code Blue updates for Buffalo or Southern Erie County, text CodeBlueBuffalo or CodeBlueSouthernErie to 898-211. Outside of Erie County, contact local law enforcement or 211 for information.