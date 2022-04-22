BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The 2022 United Way Community Baby Shower is officially underway.

There are several ways to get involved, including donating new baby items or hosting your own shower.

Jericho Road is one of the partners and said every year the baby shower is a huge help in getting new mothers what they need to succeed.

One of Jericho Road’s programs, the Priscilla Project, is a pregnancy mentoring program which started 15 years ago.

Chief program officer Anna Mongo said the goal of the program is to help refugee and high risk mothers succeed in pregnancy.

“What we wanted to do with the Priscilla Project was walk alongside women during this time in their life make sure they understood how do you get to your doctors appointments, what’s needed, what are some of the extra things you need to do during pregnancy,” Mongo said.

The items from the baby shower go directly to these mothers.

Items needed most for donation are brand new diapers, wipes, books, digital thermometers, clothing up to 12 months, and blankets.

“I think it always comes as a bit of a surprise to anyone no matter what their income bracket is how much these items are, how expensive these items are and especially the ongoing cost of what it means to have a new child. And so, I mean it’s a huge impact to families to receive diapers that last awhile give them a chance to get settled as they’re figuring out how they’re gonna get these things long term.”

People can donate items to collection bins in all Wegmans stores starting April 23 through April 30.

WIVB will be broadcasting their live drive from two Wegmans locations on Tuesday, April 26.

Anyone can also host their own collection and drop off the items to the United Way or make a monetary donation online.

The 2022 baby shower runs through May 12.

