Community group delivers 200 Valentine’s Day cards to Mercy Hospital for patients

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)– Patients at Mercy Hospital of Buffalo are being cheered up by people from a nearby neighborhood.

Members of the Ithaca Street Coalition dropped off 200 Valentine’s Day cards at the hospital Friday.

Mercy Hospital President Eddie Bratko is glad to see such a warm act of kindness.

“Mercy Hospital is part of South Buffalo so we do get a lot of support from the community it is very much appreciated. But I haven’t seen a gesture like this in a while. The patients will appreciate it.” Eddie Bratko, President, Mercy Hospital

We’re told those 200 cards will be enough for every patient in the hospital on February 14.