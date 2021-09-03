Community group Grassroots Gardens of WNY gets national recognition

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A local organization promoting community health is now getting national recognition.

Grassroots Gardens of Western New York is joining a nationwide network of accredited land trusts. The group has fostered more than 100 community gardens in Buffalo and Niagara Falls.

Friday, local lawmakers applauded the work grassroots gardens do for the community.

“Because of the neighborhoods Grassroots Gardens has chosen to focus on, these plots of lands have become important sources for fresh produce and nutrition for many residents in our community,” said Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown.

“Accreditation does so much more than simply preserve land. Accredited land trusts see a three-fold increase in their volunteer numbers. Typically land trusts double their budgets and they’re eight times more likely to preserve additional acreage,” added one event speaker.

Grassroots Gardens of Western New York has been helping the community for more than two decades.