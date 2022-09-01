BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Aiden Portes is giving back to the community with a back-to-school event.

The 716 Latin Artist of the Year for 2022 is having a back-to-school event on Sunday, September 4 from 4-8 a.m. There will be free backpacks with school supplies, haircuts, easy hairstyles, and more!

It will be a fun day with hot dogs, activities for kids, and entertainment.

Portes, the owner of ‘Hungie Recordz’, says he put the event together in honor of his brother who was killed due to gun violence. Portes and his brother grew up going to back-to-school events and his brother always looked forward to them. That is why he chose to honor his brother with this event.

To learn more about Aiden and his story you can read his book 14 Chapters.