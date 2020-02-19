Skip to content
News 4 Buffalo
Kenmore
29°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Crime
Call 4 Action
NY Capitol News
Around New York
Child Victims Act
Nursing Home Ratings in NY
Mel’s Mutts
4 the Web Exclusive
Women Leading WNY
Buffalo’s Best
Buffalo Behind the Scenes
Border Report Tour
What’s Trending
Top Stories
20-year-old rapper Pop Smoke killed in Hollywood Hills home
Top Stories
First lady Melania Trump honored with ‘Woman of Distinction’ award
Trump clemency recipient says woman who got mercy helped her
Blake Wallenda performs highwire act in Hawaii
Video
Greece man arrested, charged after making threat to Schumer and Schiff
4 Warn Weather
Current Radar
Interactive Radar
Closings 4 You
Today’s Forecast
7-Day Forecast
Current Conditions
Canadian Conditions
Winter Weather Special
Science With Stevie
Snowvember: Five Years Later
Video
Sports
Buffalo Bills
Buffalo Sabres
UB Bulls
High School Sports
Scholar Athlete
The Big Game
Chase for the Championship
Big Race – Daytona
Community
Contests
Events Calendar
Hidden History: Black History Month
Buffalo’s Remarkable Women for 2020
The Mel Robbins Show
Pledge of Allegiance
4-Mented in WNY
Wake Up! Birthdays
Buffalo Now
Watch Live
Watch News 4 Now
Secondary Stream
TV Listings
CW23
Live Traffic Map
Report It!
Found It On 4
About Us
Meet the Team
Work For Us
Contact Us
Register/Report Closing
Closings 4 You Text Alerts
Important FAQ for WIVB/WNLO Antenna Viewers
Captioning Concerns
Advertise With Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Live Now
Live Now
News 4 at 5
Basketball Madness Bracket Challenge 2020
Trending Stories
Fantasy Island ceasing operations
Video
Watch News 4 Now
Multiple reports say Fantasy Island rides are being sold
Video
A teen lost her purse in 1957, It was found behind a locker 62 years later, an unintentional time capsule providing a glimpse into her life
Turning colder, generally dustings in spots
Video
Could this wind turbine be the answer to climate change?
Video
Rochester-area man charged with threatening to kill Schumer, Schiff
Live Traffic Map
Don't Miss
Fighting to walk again
Video
New video, sound shows chaos of City Grill murders
Video
Speed cameras: Will they be effective?
Video
4 Warn Weather Team first in WNY to use New York’s ‘Mesonet’
Video
Buffalo Police Internal Affairs To Probe New Year’s Day 2017 Incident
Video
A closer look at the company that made Mark Croce’s helicopter
Video
More former Tesla workers confirm hostile workplace at Buffalo facility
Video