Skip to content
News 4 Buffalo
Kenmore
34°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Crime
Call 4 Action
NY Capitol News
Around New York
Border Report Tour
Child Victims Act
Mel’s Mutts
4 the Web Exclusive
Women Leading WNY
Buffalo’s Best
National
What’s Trending
Top Stories
Military still struggles to handle kid-on-kid sex assaults
Top Stories
Where’s lloyd? Giving a lift from the airport
Jet’s Pizza offering $2 pizzas, $0.20 slices Monday, portion of proceeds to go to Oishei
Pennsylvania senator’s bill would funnel funding to rural communities for home health care solutions
Video
Barr agrees to testify as Democrats question his leadership
4 Warn Weather
Current Radar
Interactive Radar
Closings 4 You
Today’s Forecast
7-Day Forecast
Current Conditions
Canadian Conditions
Winter Weather Special
Science With Stevie
Snowvember: Five Years Later
Video
Sports
Buffalo Bills
Buffalo Sabres
UB Bulls
High School Sports
Scholar Athlete
The Big Game
Chase for the Championship
Big Race – Daytona
Community
Contests
Events Calendar
Hidden History: Black History Month
Buffalo’s Remarkable Women for 2020
The Mel Robbins Show
Pledge of Allegiance
4-Mented in WNY
Wake Up! Birthdays
Buffalo Now
Watch Live
Watch News 4 Now
Secondary Stream
TV Listings
CW23
Live Traffic Map
Report It!
Found It On 4
About Us
Meet the Team
Work For Us
Contact Us
Register/Report Closing
Closings 4 You Text Alerts
Important FAQ for WIVB/WNLO Antenna Viewers
Captioning Concerns
Advertise With Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Live Now
Live Now
News 4 at 5
UB Bulls Men’s Basketball Contest – 3/3 Game
Trending Stories
Watch News 4 Now
A mysterious deep space radio burst is sending signals to Earth every 16 days
Some sunshine today ahead of widespread snow later tonight
Video
Adjunct seminary professor accused of threatening to find and kill reporter
Buffalo Police detail three stabbings in the Queen City on Wednesday
Where’s lloyd? Giving a lift from the airport
JetBlue celebrates 20 years in the air with $20 one-way fares
Winning lottery ticket sold in Western New York
Video
Don't Miss
Buffalo Police Internal Affairs To Probe New Year’s Day 2017 Incident
Video
Birthdate March 6, 1966, a desperate search for a woman born in Buffalo
Video
A closer look at the company that made Mark Croce’s helicopter
Video
Chautauqua Lake’s weed problem has fueled community controversy
Video
More former Tesla workers confirm hostile workplace at Buffalo facility
Video
Understaffed: nursing homes struggle to find workers
Video
CAUGHT ON VIDEO: Child falls out of car on Bailey Avenue
Video