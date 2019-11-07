Skip to content
News 4 Buffalo
Kenmore
32°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Crime
Election Results
Call 4 Action
NY Capitol News
Around New York
Border Report Tour
Child Victims Act
Mel’s Mutts
4 the Web Exclusive
Women Leading WNY
Buffalo’s Best
National
What’s Trending
Top Stories
Interior proposes coveted deal to ex-client of agency head
Top Stories
Michael Bloomberg opens door to 2020 presidential campaign
Proposed database would clarify scope of police suicides
Mayor concerned but can offer little on what federal agents may be looking for
American Gene Technologies believes they have the cure for HIV/AIDS
4 Warn Weather
Current Radar
Interactive Radar
Closings and Delays
Today’s Forecast
7-Day Forecast
Current Conditions
Dew Point and Heat Index
Science With Stevie
Marine Forecast
Canadian Conditions
Video
Sports
Buffalo Bills
Buffalo Sabres
UB Bulls
High School Sports
Scholar Athlete
The Big Game
Chase for the Championship
Community
Contests
Events Calendar
Coats 4 Kids
The Mel Robbins Show
Veterans Voices
Wreaths Across America
4-Mented in WNY
Home for the Holidays
CMA Awards
Pink 4 Hope
Wake Up! Birthdays
Buffalo Now
Watch Live
Watch News 4 Now
Secondary Stream
TV Listings
CW23
Live Traffic Map
Report It!
Found It On 4
About Us
Meet the Team
Work For Us
Contact Us
Important FAQ for WIVB/WNLO Antenna Viewers
Captioning Concerns
Advertise With Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Search
Search
Search
Live Now
Live Now
News 4 at 6
Closings
Closings
There is currently 1 active closing. Click for more details.
UB Bulls Super Fan Experience
Trending Stories
It looks like weed, but it’s not: Law enforcement warns of fentanyl disguised as cannabis
Watch News 4 Now
Watch as crews complete water rescue in Niagara Falls
New charges brought against Lancaster man in criminally negligent homicide case
News 4 sits down with Bills QB Josh Allen: ‘I’m going to try to be as good of a person I can off the field’
Mother arrested after 3-month-old has BAC of .359% in Ohio
American Gene Technologies believes they have the cure for HIV/AIDS
Additional lake snow showers tonight; bitter cold eyes next week
Don't Miss
Deputy fights back against Erie County Sheriff’s Office
Bitter custody battle sends mother, children into hiding as father continues frantic search
Sources: Amazon buys large piece of land on Grand Island
Danforth St. resident catches retaliation on video
A ‘game changer’ for New York tenants’ rights
Retired CPS director offers insight after boy is stabbed at home
Landlord tries to sell East Side eyesore for $60,000