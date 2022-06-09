BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — On Thursday, J.P. Morgan Chase provided additional details regarding this year’s Corporate Challenge, the annual 3.5-mile road race honoring Buffalo’s full-time workforce, which will be returning in-person for the first time since June 13, 2019.

To celebrate the return of the annual event — having been organized for 43 years in Buffalo — the J.P. Morgan Chase Foundation will be donating to Dnipro Ukrainian Cultural Center, home to many local and international Ukraine organizations.

An estimated 5,892 participants will compete in the race, as 206 companies have entered.

According to ompanies with the most entrants are:

Ingram Micro (290 entrants)

Buffalo City School District (218)

Moog (204)

Erie County Medical Center (154)

ACV (149)

Wegmans (127)

HSBC (125)

Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center (107)

Independent Health Association (106)

M&T Bank (106)

For those attending or participating in the race, it is strongly recommended to use off-site parking or Buffalo State’s free shuttle service. The race will be located in Delaware Park, near the Parkside Avenue exit from Route 198.