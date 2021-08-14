Crews hit the streets to clean up the Queen City

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Crews with the City of Buffalo are hitting the streets, to clean up our neighborhoods.

The mayor’s impact team was out on Humboldt Parkway Saturday. They were pulling weeds and picking up litter from Parkside Avenue to East Delavan.

Crews say it’s all about improving the quality of life in the city.

“Well for one, you have a lot of homeowners and a lot of elderly people that can’t do it and even though they’re elderly, they may not have family that’s able to do it, and you don’t want to come outside your house looking at the debris, overgrown trees and shrubs so we try to get to every area of the city day by day,” said Courtney McDaniel of the Mayor’s Impact Team.

The mayor’s impact team says if you need something fixed up in your neighborhood, you can call three-one-one.