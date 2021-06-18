Crews spruce up the Queen City during “Fix-it Friday”

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The City of Buffalo is taking a unique approach, to improve the city’s look.

Crews were out Friday for “Fix-it Friday.”

It’s all about making small “Quality of life” improvements all over the city.

“Today we’re doing a cut and clean. Where we maintain a residence that needs it. We also do work. Were painting garbage receptacles today in the Hamlin Park neighborhood, we were doing some swing replacement on the city’s west side,” said Michael Finn, commissioner, Department of Public Works.

The Department of Public Works says people are happy when they come into spruce up the neighborhood.