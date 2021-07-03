Cricket pitch opens to the public at Dewey Park

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The City of Buffalo has a new cricket pitch.

The Central Park Sporting Club opened this field to the public Saturday morning.

It’s the first of its kind here in the Queen City. The pitch was officially deemed open after Mayor Byron Brown delivered the first toss to Council Member Ulysses Wingo.

Wingo says this new place to play the game that garners attention worldwide defines what Buffalo is all about.

“This is very key to the City of Buffalo. And the mayor has already said this before, but the City of Good Neighbors is really a city of inclusion. Buffalo is really a community that embraces diversity. And we are a city of inclusion. And this is representative of that fact,” said Wingo.

This new pitch is located on Kensington Avenue near Fillmore.