BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Last week, a new mental health hotline launched, expanding services to anyone who needs it, by just calling or texting 9-8-8.

Crisis Services is now the network center for this hotline for most of the Western New York region. Crisis Services CEO Jessica Pirro joined News 4 at 4 to talk more about the first few days of the hotline.

The full interview can be viewed above.