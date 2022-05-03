CLARENCE, N.Y. (WIVB) — A well-known local card store has been giving back to the community anonymously for years.

Dave & Adam’s is now expanding its reach beyond Buffalo, while still showing love to those in need in the 716.

“Whether its anonymous donations, or donations for events, or even just in monetary areas for people not even in sports that might need some help, we’re always willing to help and be a good neighbor within Western New York here, because the community’s been so great to us,” said director of athlete and community relations Chris Bandura.

As the card collecting hobby has grown, the store has too. During the pandemic, it really took off.

“It got people looking through some cards they had or some other things and that lack sports not being around got a lot of people interested in the hobby again that maybe they had forgotten before.”

The 30-year community staple been helping people in the Buffalo area for years but now they’re expanding that reach across the country with their new program called “Cards Matter.”

“We really focus on the local end of things but we’re large enough where we want to make an impact on a national scale,” Bandura said. “We’ve got stories of stores that have been broken into, some smaller stores, and a lot of their inventory has been either taken or stolen, we’ve heard stories of people trying charitable things that haven’t worked out.”

Their first Cards Matter, they donated $25,000 to a family of a card collector and store owner in North Carolina who was shot and killed.

“Every situation is so unique and every person is so unique so it’s always trying to figure out as this program progresses where can we help and what’s the best way to help and it’s the same with everything we do within the western New York community.”

They’re currently searching for the next recipient of the program.

They also encourage anyone in need in the local community to reach out and they’ll see what they can do to help.

Kayla Green is a reporter who has been part of the News 4 team since 2021. See more of her work here.