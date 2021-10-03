Dawson Knox gives back to the P.U.N.T. Foundation with “Knox Sox”

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — If you want to thank Dawson Knox for his help with Sunday’s big win against the Houston Texans, you might consider getting a pair of “Knox Sox.”

The star tight-end announced his initiative for the season on Twitter this weekend. For every special pair of “Knox Sox” you get from the company, For Bare Feet, 20 percent of the profits go toward the Punt Foundation.

“These funds are going to help create these custom nonslip socks for pediatric cancer patients all over WNY. Right now, they’re just the generic grey nonslip socks that hospitals give them. So this is gonna be an awesome way to give them something colorful something fun to feel like they have their own as they put them on every day,” said Dawson Knox, Bills tight end.

Knox is also giving $1,000 for every touchdown he has and $100 for every catch.

